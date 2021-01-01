From sterling
Sterling Skirted 32-in W x 60-in L Biscuit Polyresin and Fiberglass Rectangular Left Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub in Off-White | 71150115-96
Made from solid Vikrell material for strength, durability, and lasting beauty. Modular design allows for easy installation during any phase of construction. High-gloss finish provides a smooth, shiny surface that is easy to clean. ADA adaptable when installed per the requirements of the Accessibility Guidelines, Section 608 Shower Stalls, of the Act. Geometric back wall provides visual interest and ample storage shelves. No caulking required in the seams.