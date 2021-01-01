Target Marketing Systems Skipton Collection Modern Armless Ladder Back Dining Room Chairs, Set of Two, White/Wood

Impeccable Dimensions: These Dining Room Chairs Have Been Made to Easily Fit in Your Home and Provide You With the Comfort That You Seek While Enjoying a Meal or Conversation at Your Table. Designed With Measurements of 18.8" x 21.3" x 40.25" and Seat Dimensions of 18.3" x 16.25" x 17.75" and a Total Weight of 34 lbs., These Dining Room Chairs Will Easily Fit in Your Home to Provide You With a Comfortable Chair That Will Not Take Up Too Much Space in Your Home Built With Quality: These Dining Room Chairs Have Been Constructed From Durable Rubberwood to Present You With a Seating Chair Made of Quality That Will Be Durable and Long Lasting For Many Years to Come. Designed With a Dual Tone, it Has an Appeal of Comfort, Durability and Style Modern Design: Designed With an Armless and Ladder-back Finish, These Dining Room Chairs Have Been Made to Stand Out and Provide a Stylish Finish to Your Home Décor. Enjoy Something of Style and Sit at Your Dining Room Table in Comfort With These Skipton Collection Dining Room Chairs Convenient and Stylish: These Dining Room Chairs Have Been Designed to Come as a Set and Provide a Captivating Appeal to Enhance Your Dining Room Décor. Add the Skipton Collection to Your Home Décor and Add an Inviting Touch to Your Dining Room. There is Minimal Assembly Required Upon Delivery. Follow the Detailed Instructions For a Quick Put Together and Begin to Sit in Comfort Purchase with Confidence: Target Marketing Systems is Dedicated to Providing High Quality Furniture through Innovation for Over 30 Years. Affordability and Trust is a Must With Target Marketing Systems