Skipton 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

Find new expression with this vibrantly embellished Service for 4 dinnerware set in the new 3 Piece Place Setting! Brighten up any table or room effortlessly! Set Includes: 4 Dinner Plates (10.9" x 10.9" x 1.1"), 4 Salad Plates (8.7" x 8.7" x 1"), 4 Pasta Bowls (8.4" x 8.4" x 2.1").Features:Made of completely food safe and durable stonewareFun and festive: use it casually on a daily basis or take it out for special gatherings and let the design speak for itself!Mix and match or build the full collection!Service For: 4Total Number of Pieces Included: 12Set Includes: 4 Dinner Plates, 4 Salad Plates, 4 Pasta BowlsPlate Types: Dinner Plate;Salad PlateMain Plate Shape: RoundBowls Included: YesBowl Type: Pasta BowlNumber of Bowl Types: 1Other Items Included: NoOther Item Types: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeProduct Care Instructions: Please avoid using overly abrasive cleanersOven Safe: YesStackable: YesChip Resistant: YesPattern: FloralColor: BlueRim Detail: Color RimFinish: GlossHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Lead Free: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Dishwasher Safe: PTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoBPA Free: YesPrimary Material: StonewareScratch Resistant: YesMicrowave Safe: YesSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNSF Certified: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Dinner Plates: YesDinner Plate Width - Side to Side: 10.9Dinner Plate Weight: 1.1Dinner Plate Height: 10.9Number of Dinner Plates: 4Salad Plates: YesSalad Plate Width - Side to Side: 8.7Salad Plate Weight: 1Salad Plate Height: 8.7Number of Salad Plates: 4Bread & Butter Plates: NoBread & Butter Plate Width - Side to Side: Bread & Butter Plate Weight: Number of Bread & Butter Plates: Saucers: NoSaucer Width - Side to Side: Saucer Weight: Number of Saucers: Soup Bowls: NoSoup Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Soup Bowl Width - Side to Side: Soup Bowl Capacity: Soup Bowl Weight: Number of Soup Bowls Included: Cereal Bowls: NoCereal Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Cereal Bowl Width - Side to Side: Cereal Bowl Capacity: Cereal Bowl Weight: Number of Cereal Bowls: Dessert Bowls: NoDessert Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Dessert Bowl Width - Side to Side: Dessert Bowl Capacity: Dessert Bowl Weight: Number of Dessert Bowls: Rice Bowls: NoRice Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Rice Bowl Width - Side to Side: Rice Bo