Makeup Revolution Skincare Toning Eye Cream - 0.3 fl oz

Go easy-on-the-eyes with Makeup Revolution Skincare's easy to apply Toning Retinol Eye Gel. Tone under-eyes in a swipe with this Retinol eye cream. Featuring a doe-foot applicator for hygienic application, this easy to apply cream helps under-eyes with do-good ingredients. Retinyl Palmitate helps to even the skin tone and brighten the under-eye area whilst Glycerin draws water into the skin and Squalane leaves it feeling light and silky. How to use: For best results apply under-eye moisturiser gently with doe foot applicator along the orbital bone, without pulling the skin. Caution: Discontinue use if redness or irritation occurs. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse thoroughly with water. For external use only. Cruelty-free and Vegan