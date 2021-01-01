Makeup Revolution Skincare Targeted Blemish Serum 2% Salicylic Acid - 1.01 fl oz

Oily, congested and blemish-prone skin? Meet your next skincare saviour! Makeup Revolution Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum Key benefits: - Targeted blemish serum - Helps to reduce the look of blemishes - Encourages a clearer complexion Formulated with a highly effective blend of skin-friendly ingredients, Witch Hazel (to soothe skin and reduce excess oil), and 2percent Salicylic Acid (a BHA Beta-Hydroxy Acid to target breakouts, enlarged pores, and blackheads), this lightweight and oil-free serum is gentle enough for everyday use and can be applied in a thin layer under foundation and concealer to help tackle blemishes while you get on with your day. How to use: Apply to face morning and evening after cleansing and toning, before moisturising. Caution: Discontinue if irritation occurs. Keep out of eyes. For external use only. Store in a cool, dry place. This product contains Beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun. During the day, always apply an SPF. Cruelty-Free and Vegan