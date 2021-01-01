Garnier SkinActive Water Rose 24H Moisture Gel with Rose Water and Hyaluronic Acid, Face Moisturizer, For Normal to Combination Skin, 2.4 Fl Oz

This Water Rose 24 Hour Moisturizer Gel with rose water and hyaluronic acid provides lasting water fresh hydration and a clean finish This lightweight moisturizer made with natural origin rose water and hyaluronic acid, is a powerful hydrator The sheer water gel formula is instantly absorbed into skin replenishing moisture throughout the day without leaving a greasy residue Water Rose 24 Hour Moisture Gel has a vegan formula made without parabens, oils, dyes, and phthalates Commited to making Garnier a greener beauty brand: As a leading global beauty brand, we aspire to create a positive impact by paving the way towards more sustainable beauty. Approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Program.