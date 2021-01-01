Skin Touch Feeling Non-Folding Case for BOOX Nova3 7.8" & BOOX Nova2 7.8" & BOOX Nova Pro 7.8" E-Reader, Premium PU Leather Lightweight.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Compatibility]:Special Design For Onyx BOOX Nova2 7.8 & BOOX Nova Pro 7.8 E-Reader [Stable Stand]:Foldable cover design, enjoy the most comfortable writing and reading experience [Full Body Protection]: Use high elastic cover and reserve buffer edge to prevent damage caused by accidental slip [Lightweight & durable]Using composite epoxy board technology, the protective cover is more light and durable [High-quality materials]: Skin feeling texture material series Slim and lightweight, touch softer and more comfortable. Give you the amazing touch experience