From lisa for donald j pliner
Skin Touch Feeling Case for Kindle Paperwhite 2018Durable Soft Artificial Leather Cover with Auto WakeSleepFits The Latest Kindle Paperwhite Case.
Advertisement
Designed to perfectly fit all-new Kindle Paperwhite(10th Generation onlywill not fit prior generation Kindle devices). Opens like a book, automatically waking Kindle paperwhite when opened and putting it to sleep when closed. Slim and Ultra lightweight. Crafted from premium anti-skid Fabric and with a no-scratch microfiber soft interior. Integrated magnet absorb strongly and keep the device securely closed and dont worried about accidentally opened. Waterproof case, combined with the waterproof of the new Kindle paperwhite 10th, so you can bring your Kindle to more places.