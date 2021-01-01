NassifMD Skin Serums & Treatments - Peri-Orbital Eye Complex

Peri-Orbital Eye Complex. Help smooth, brighten and tighten skin with this revitalizing eye serum for a more youthful, fresh appearance. Formulated with Vin-UpLift, a unique combination of ice wine and tara gum, this serum provides pampering hydration as it helps reduce visible signs of aging. FeaturesHelps improve the visible signs of mature, aging skin around the eye area.Temporarily helps skin look smoother, brighter and firmer.Moisturizes the eye area to reduce the appearance of crow's feet.Helps temporarily even the appearance of skin tone.Formulated with Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, which is a stable form of antioxidant Vitamin C.Contains antioxidants that help fight free radical aggressors.Gluten- and cruelty-freeVeganProduct details1 oz.