Rocada Skin Magnetic Chalkboard 39.5" x 59", Black (RD-6821R)

With Rocada Skin Magnetic Chalkboard any space or wall becomes an efficient writing surface, creativity surface or meeting space. These magnetic panels are available in two convenient sizes and can be mounted in portrait or landscape position. This inventive technology allows you to create the communication wall of your choice. Used alone or with other Rocada Skin products, you can create continuous runs, large covered areas or creative patterns. The panels butt seamlessly side by side with no frame or obstacle. They are simple to handle and easy to mount using the innovative holding system with magnets bolted to the wall. These high quality magnetic chalk boards are suitable for intensive use at the office, school or home. Includes metal tray. High quality magnetic dry erase surface suitable for intensive use. Panels butt seamlessly side by side with no frame or obstacle. Simple to handle and simple to mount. Can be mount portrait or landscape. 39.5" H x 59" W x 0.6" D. Magnetic frameless black board powder coated for chalk.