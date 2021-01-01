Skin For Hp Pavilion X360 14' (2020) - Blue Roses Protective, Durable, And Unique Vinyl Decal Wrap Cover Easy To Apply, Remove, And Change.

Material: Vinyl Brand: Form Factor: HP Pavilion x360 14' (2020) Color: Blue Roses Compatible Phone Models: HP Pavilion x360 14' (2020) DURABLE PROTECTION FOR YOUR DEVICE: Manufactured with ultra-thin, ultra-durable, stain-resistant laminate vinyl in order to effectively protect your gear from dings, scrapes, dust, and the wear and tear of everyday use! a SOFT vinyl skin cover, is not made of rubber, silicone or plastic & it is NOT a HARD case GOES ON AND COMES OFF EASY: Apply your vinyl decal easily & with precision on your HP Pavilion x360 14' (2020) thanks to a patented low grip air release adhesive that's built to last but removes easily and leaves no sticky residue when you're ready to switch to a different design! PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA: Buy with confidence from an American owned and operated company! are produced in our state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, proudly made in the U.S.A!