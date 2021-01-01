Skin for Dell Inspiron 13 5000 7000 Series 133 i5368 i5378 7368 i7368 7373 i7373 7378 i7378 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 7000 Series 156 i5578 5579 7573.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fit Dell Inspiron 13 15 5000 7000 series No Numeric Keypad precisely, the specific compatible models are 13.3 inch Dell Inspiron 13 5000 series i5368 5378 5379, 13.3' Dell Inspiron 13 7000 series 7368 7378 7372 7373, 15.6 inch Dell Inspiron 15 5000 series 5578 i5578, 15.6' Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series 7569 i7569 i7579 7573 i7573 - [NOT compatible Dell Inspiron 13 7000 series 7347 7348 7352 7353 7359, Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series 7547 7548 i7347 i7348 i7352 i7353 i7359 i7547 i7548] Designed for US layout only, US version layout: the 'Enter' key is a rectangle, EU version layout: the 'Enter' key is looks like '7' . Please check your laptop model carefully to avoid buying wrong version product! Soft, flexible, durable, washable, reusable and attractive silicone skin, which makes your always looks like new and outstanding. Very thin but smooth to type on. For beginners, it may take sevral