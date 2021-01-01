L'Oreal Skin Expert Detox & Brighten Pure Clay Mask 1.7oz (50 ml)

Design house: L'Oreal. Series: Pure Clay. Gender: Ladies. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Masks & Peals. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 071249338544.L'Oreal Paris Skin Experts created a range of clay-mud masks to beautify your skin in minutes. Each mask is powdered by 3 different clays in their pure form and enhanced with a nature-sourced ingredient. Formulated in indulgent creamy textures that turn your mask into a multi-sensorial experience with every use. Why is This Mask Right for Me? Over time harsh environmental factors, such as pollution and debris damage skin leaving complexion dull & tired. Often times a cleanser isn't enough to solve this problem. Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask addresses your skin concerns for a purified, even and radiant complexion. Powerful Blend of 3 Clays + Charcoal: Formulated with kaolin + montmorillonite + Moroccan lava clays enhanced with charcoal to: draw our build-up of impurities, dirt and pollution; reduce dull skin and increase luminosity; even out skin tone; refresh and allow skin to breathe. See Effective Results: Immediately: Skin looks brighter with a healthy glow; Dirt, dust and pollution are perfectly removed from skin; Skin tone looks more even; Skin looks smoother. L'Oreal Skin Expert Detox & Brighten Pure Clay Mask.