mightyskins skin compatible with microsoft xbox one console wrap sticker skins unicorn

This is NOT A HARD CASE. It is a vinyl skin/decal sticker and is NOT made of rubber, silicone, gel or plastic. Durable Laminate that Protects from Scratching, Fading & Peeling Will Not Scratch, fade or Peel No Sticky Mess PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA: We Use Only 3M automotive-grade vinyl, the industry's most trusted brand, MightySkins are produced in our state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. Microsoft Xbox One Console Not Included