From mightyskins
MightySkins Skin Compatible with GoPro Karma Drone Headphones wrap Cover Sticker Skins Solid Peach
Advertisement
Add style to your GoPro Karma Drone PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA: We Use Only 3M automotive-grade vinyl, the industry's most trusted brand, Mighty Skins are produced in our state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. This is NOT A HARD. It is a vinyl skin/decal sticker and is NOT made of rubber, silicone, gel or plastic. Protect your GoPro Karma Drone from dings and scratches Removable, no sticky mess guaranteed!