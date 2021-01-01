From dial
Dial Skin Care Bar Soap, White Tea & Vitamin E, 4 Ounce, 3 Bars
PAMPERED CLEAN: Leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, silky and nourished, for a clean that pampers. MOISTURE BALANCE: Clean rinsing and hydrating formula for the perfect balance of clean and moisturized. GENTLE CLEANSING: Formulated with glycerin to care for your skin and leave it feeling moisturized and beautiful CREAMY LATHER: Formulated to provide creamy, moisture rich lather that washes away germs without drying skin