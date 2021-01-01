Skillman 3-Light 15.7" Flush Mount

Effortlessly upscale appeal and contemporary sophistication abound with this striking flush mount, featuring a three-light design and an openwork design with five metal rods and a wood canopy. Hang it up in the foyer to cast a warm glow over the entryway, then lean into the factory-chic look with a faded damask rug and an iron-framed console table in the space. Looking to punch up the trendy, industrial-inspired look? Outfit this light with a pair of Edison bulbs, then hang it up in the living room above a seating group of faded wood tables, iron gear accents, and gently weathered faux leather upholstery.