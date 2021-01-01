From furniture of america
Furniture of America Skien Gray and Antique Black Bar Chairs (Set of 2)
Advertisement
Beautiful button tufting and a classic rolled back lend classic elegance to these rustic style bar chairs. Also exceptionally comfortable, each piece delivers plush, cozy, padded seats and a sturdy, supportive frame. Polyester fabric upholstery in a subtle shade of gray rounds it all out with a soft color and luxe texture that's sure to enhance your dining experience. Color: Gray and Antique Black.