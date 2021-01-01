From ods official ski patrol tee shirts
ODS Official Ski Patrol Tee Shirts Ski Patrol Colorado Official Design for Skiers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Colorado Ski Patrol - Great for your local ski patrol, yourself or your favorite skier. Be easily identified as ski patrol on and off the mountain slopes with this design. Perfect all year round or makes a great souvenir from Colorado. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only