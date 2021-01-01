Copic Sketch Markers chamois [Pack of 3]

Copic Sketch markers with its Super Brush is the perfect tool for creative expression in fashion, graphics, textiles, fine arts lettering and calligraphy. Easy to use with the distinctive feel of a brush. Oval body profile is roll resistant on working suurfaces. Durable polyester nibs -- Medium Broad on one end and Super Brush on the other. Super Brush is a soft, flexible, fast-flowing brush for delicate or bold expression. Solid polypropylene body is both smooth and comfortable, for a perfect, controllable grip. Precise colored capping system provides for instant color selection. Used by manga artists, designers, and architects..Super brush tip on other end is soft and flexible for variable width strokes.Polypropylene body provides a comfortable, controllable grip.Color: chamois.Durable polyester nibs ensure longevity.Dual tipped markers with rich pigmentation, perfect for graphics, fashion, fine art, and more.Medium broad tip on one end is ideal for thick strokes