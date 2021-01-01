From signature design by ashley
Set of 2 Skempton Counter Height Barstools Beige - Signature Design by Ashley
Advertisement
This upholstered bar stool invites you to raise the bar on small space living. An inspired choice for coastal chic or modern farmhouse settings, this comfortably cushioned bar stool with classic ladderback styling sports a grayish white finish with rub through effect for timeworn appeal. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. Pattern: Solid.