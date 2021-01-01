From signature design by ashley

Set of 2 Skempton Counter Height Barstools Beige - Signature Design by Ashley

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This upholstered bar stool invites you to raise the bar on small space living. An inspired choice for coastal chic or modern farmhouse settings, this comfortably cushioned bar stool with classic ladderback styling sports a grayish white finish with rub through effect for timeworn appeal. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. Pattern: Solid.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com