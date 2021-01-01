Skeleton Witch Prop with 6-Function Light Figurine

Their life-size, animated creepy creatures are just what you need to turn your home into the scariest haunted house on the block. Their wide choice of monsters, each more nerve-wracking than the last, is sure to create a hair-raising cast for the creepiest display you can imagine. What unearthly creature is this? It's Their Skeleton Witch with a 6-function multi-color light. Just click the switch located at the back of her hat for different colorful effects. Choose from red/green/blue strobe effect, continuous slow color change from red to green to blue, steady purple, flashing red, flashing green or flashing blue. For thrills and chills so frightening your neighbors will run shrieking in horrendous delight, count on Halloween decorations.