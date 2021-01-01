From ingenius skeleton playing hockey sports gifts
InGENIUS Skeleton Playing Hockey Sports Gifts Skeleton Playing Hockey Funny Halloween Scary Sports Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Having a problem with what to wear to scare your hockey teammates for Halloween or to the practice game for fun. Grab one of this funny at the same time spooky skeleton playing hockey design. Perfect for sports fans, hockey coaches, and players. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only