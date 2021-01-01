From masterpiece corp

Skelescope Reflector Beginner Telescope with Table Top Tripod for Astronomy SK100

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Beginner Reflector Astronomy Telescope for Fun, Learning and Exploring Space Magnification: 14.4x Power and 36x Power Aperture: 76mm Focal Length: 360mm Perfect Starter Telescope Gift for Kids and Children Great Lightweight and Compact Telescope for Camping, Hiking, Travel and Outdoor Adventures Weight: 1.3 lbs. Quick and Easy to Use and Can Be Set Up in Just Minutes Included Accessories: Table-Top Tripod and 2 Eyepieces (Kellner 25mm, Kellner 10mm) Great Educatational Telescope Backed by 's One Year Limited Warranty

