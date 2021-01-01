Trademark Fine Art 'Skating On The Lake' Canvas Art by Anton Pieck

Artist: Anton PieckSubject: PeopleStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features people ice skating over a frozen lake in the city.Anton Pieck (1895 – 1987) is the best-known Dutch illustrator of the twentieth century. His work is characterized by its nostalgic, fairytale-like feel. The past, especially the 19th century, is what inspired Anton Pieck. He developed his own unique style, which spoke to millions of people all over the world, and it still does now. Romantic irony and comic scenes seemed to suit Pieck perfectly. He was an inexhaustible source of ideas and had an eye for detail and nuances. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.