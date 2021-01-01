From spooky trick or treat halloween presents
Spooky Trick or Treat Halloween Presents Skate Zombies Rule Skater Boy Girl Spooky Skateboarding Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Makes a great skater Halloween costume for your favorite. Perfect birthday present Graphic features 3 undead scary zombies skating in front of the sunset and the saying Skate Zombies Rule below it. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only