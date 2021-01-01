Skate Away I - Wrapped Canvas Painting

Skate Away I Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas - Ready to HangA premium hand stretched gallery wrapped canvas print created to last.Featuring a beveled a solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to hand5 SIZES AVAILABLE8''X12'' – Overall Size16'X20'' – Overall Size24''x32'' – Overall Size30''x40'' – Overall Size36''x48'' – Overall SizeEach piece is made to order.Built to LastEach piece comes ready to hangSolid wood stretcherFade and Water resistantMade domesticallyFeatures:Premium Wrapped CanvasReady to HangMADE IN THE USAA premium hand-stretched wall art was created to last. Featuring a beveled solid wood stretcher bar. Fade and water-resistant. Made domestically.Each piece comes ready to hangProduct Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Blue, yellow, green, white, green, pink, purple, red, gold, silverTotal Number of Pieces Included: 1Artist: UnknownOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Subject: AnimalsAnimals: Bird;Butterfly;Cat;Cow;Dog;Elephant;Giraffe;Horse;Octopus/Squid;Owl;Peacock;Turtle;Alligator/Crocodile;Bee;Camel;Coral;Crab;Dinosaur;Dolphin;Donkey;Dove;Dragonfly;Fish;Flamingo;Fox;Gorilla;Heron;Hippopotamus;Hummingbird;Kangaroo;Koala;Ladybug;Leopard/Cheetah;Lion;Llama;Lobster;Monkey;Moose;Parrot;Pelican;Penguin;Raccoon;Reptile/Amphibian;Seagull;Seahorse;Seal/Sea Lion;Shark;Squirrel;Starfish;Whale;Wolf;Zebra;Seashell;Beaver;Yaks;Alpacas;Sloth;Panther;Crayfish;Walrus;Stingray;Meercat;Manatee;Bat;Sheep;Insects & Bugs;Feathers;Otter;Rhinoceros;Cattle;Ray;Jellyfish;Nautilus;Snake;Buffalo/Bison;Skull;Marine Animals;Antelope;Goat;Frogs & Toads;Rooster 2;Bear 2;Ant 2;Deer 2;Pig 2;Rabbit 2;Rodent 2;Tiger 2;Orangutan;ClamOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Open Corner FrameFrame Material: Frame Color: Covering/Protection: NoCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: Spring;Summer;Fall;WinterHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Mixed Media Photography;Multi-Color Photography;Black and White Photography;X-Ray Photography;Color-Spot Photography;Watercolor Painting;Acrylic Painting;Oil Painting;Graffiti;Graphic Art;Textual Art;Drawing;Block PrintGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Hand Detailed/Embellished;Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Skate Away I Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas - Ready to HangA premium hand stretched gallery wrapped canvas print created to last.Featuring a beveled a solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to hand5 SIZES AVAILABLE8''X12'' – Overall Size16'X20'' – Overall Size24''x32'' – Overall Size30''x40'' – Overall Size36''x48'' – Overall SizeEach piece is made to order.Built to LastEach piece comes ready to hangSolid wood stretcherFade and Water resistantMade domesticallyTitle: Skate Away IBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effec