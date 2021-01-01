Skagen 33' L x 20.87" W Wallpaper Roll
Description
Skagen Wooden StripeFeatures:Product Type: RollPattern: Wood & ShiplapTheme: Letters & numbersTexture: SmoothColor (Color: Gray): Color (Color: Beige): BeigeColor (Color: Cream): CreamFinish: MattePrimary Material: Non-WovenPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoHeat Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: NoPhthalate Free: YesApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Paste the WallMatch Type: DropRemoval Type: StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe clean with waterCountry of Origin - Additional Details: NetherlandsSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSample Available: YesSample Part Number: BPA Free: YesDesigner: Galerie WallcoveringsDesigner Type: In-HouseSpefications:ADA Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoAZO Free: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 33Overall Width: 20.87Design Repeat: 20.87Square Footage per Unit: 57.05Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Installation Tools Needed: Measuring Tape or Ruler;Cutting Tool;Wallpaper Adhesive Paste;Adhesive Tray;Adhesive Roller or Applicator;Wallpaper SmootherWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Color: Beige