From visual comfort
Visual Comfort SK5007 Brantley 12" Pendant Light by Suzanne Kasler Verdigris Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Visual Comfort SK5007 Brantley 12" Pendant Light by Suzanne Kasler FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by Suzanne KaslerChain suspended designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21-1/2"Width: 12"Chain Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Verdigris