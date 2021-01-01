WAC Lighting SK36 36" Track Suspension Kit for H-Track J2-Track J-Track and L-Track Systems Brushed Nickel Track Lighting Track Lighting

WAC Lighting SK36 36" Track Suspension Kit for H-Track, J2-Track, J-Track, and L-Track Systems Features Use (2) for a 2 ft. track section or (2) every 4 ft. on longer runs Includes (1) power feedable canopy cover, (1) hollow suspension rod, and (1) clip to attach the rod to the track Used to suspend track to a specific distance beneath ceiling surface Die cast aluminum construction Compatible with H, L, J, and J2-Track systems from WAC Lighting and other leading lighting manufacturers Can be installed on sloped ceilings when purchased with sloped ceiling adaptor SK14 (sold separately) Can be field-cut to desired length - requires SK05 collar (sold separately) Can be joined to additional suspension rods with RI coupler (sold separately) UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warranties Dimensions Height: 36" Width: 4-1/4" Depth: 5/8" Product Weight: 1.1 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Type: H-Track, J2-Track, J-Track, and L-Track Accessory Type: Mounting Mounts Brushed Nickel