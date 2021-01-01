From visual comfort
Visual Comfort SK2109NP Griffith 16" High Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade Gilded Iron Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Visual Comfort SK2109NP Griffith 16" High Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishPlug in fixture with no wiring neededDesigned by Suzanne KaslerIncludes natural paper shadeCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 10"Extension: 24"Shade Height: 7-1/4"Shade Width: 10"Shade Depth: 8"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100WVoltage: 120 volts Gilded Iron