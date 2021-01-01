From wac lighting
WAC Lighting SK05 Suspension Rod Collar Adaptors (2) for Field Cutting of Track Lighting Suspension Systems Brushed Nickel Track Lighting Track
WAC Lighting SK05 Suspension Rod Collar Adaptors (2) for Field Cutting of Track Lighting Suspension Systems Features Pack of (2) collars - 1 Pack is required for each suspension rod that is to be field cut- see installation sheet for additional information used when suspension rod is field cut to custom lengths Compatible with H, L, J, and J2-Track suspension systems from WAC Lighting Die cast aluminum construction UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warranties Dimensions Height: 5/8" Width: 5/8" Depth: 5/8" Product Weight: 0.78 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Type: H-Track, J2-Track, J-Track, and L-Track Accessory Type: Mounting Adaptors Brushed Nickel