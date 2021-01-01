SK Professional Tools 86223 16-Piece 12-Point Metric Combination Wrench Set - SuperKrome Finish, Set of 16 Chrome Wrenches Made in USA

16 PIECE WRENCH SET INCLUDES: SuperKrome 12 Point Metric Combination Wrenches - 6mm, 7mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 19mm, 21mm, 22mm packed in a wrench rack SUREGRIP DESIGN: This set includes SK's SureGrip wrenching design on wrench box ends, which drives the side of the hex of the fastener, not the corner, to increase torque and avoid edge breakage, especially on rusted or damaged fasteners DURABLE SUPERKROME FINISH: High polish SuperKrome plating results in a showroom finish, providing long life and maximum corrosion resistance for your 12-Point Combination Chrome Wrenches MADE IN THE USA: All SK tools are premium quality, precision crafted and made in the USA with American steel. The limited lifetime warranty backs our high-performance tools built, to last a lifetime WRENCH RACK INCLUDED: This 16-piece wrench set is packaged in a locking wrench rack, which holds the wrenches in place using a unique friction-fit design for safe, secure storage