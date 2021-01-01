Anzzi SK-004 Erzurum 16" Drop In Single Basin Copper Kitchen Sink Hammered Antique Copper Fixture Kitchen Sink Copper

Anzzi SK-004 Erzurum 16" Drop In Single Basin Copper Kitchen Sink ANZZI presents the latest trending in the modern antique Erzurum series drop-in kitchen sink. Each Erzurum kitchen sinks are handcrafted using only Rhino Alloy certified artisan copper. This drop-in sink is the perfect centerpiece for your kitchen. Become a member of the ANZZI family and experience why Perfection is our Tradition.Anzzi SK-004 Features:Covered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed from CopperDrop In installation – sink will drop into a cutout in the countertopSingle basin design for maximum work spaceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityCoordinates with products from the Erzurum lineAnzzi SK-004 Specifications:Sink Length: 16" (left to right)Sink Width: 16" (front to back)Sink Height: 7" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 14-1/2" L x 14-1/2" W x " D Minimum Cabinet Size: 16"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Copper Hammered Antique Copper