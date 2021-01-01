From sharp
Sharp SJG2351F 36 Inch Wide 22.5 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated French Door Refrigerator with Dual Freezer Compartments Stainless Steel Refrigeration
Sharp SJG2351F 36 Inch Wide 22.5 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated French Door Refrigerator with Dual Freezer Compartments Features:This products 22.5 cu. ft. capacity and flexible layout provide the storage needed in todays homesBright LED lighting moves freely through glass shelving illuminating interior surfacesHumidity controlled crispers help keep fruits and vegetables fresh longerChill-Boost and Freezer-Boost modes allow for rapid cooling and freezingAutomatic ice maker can produce up to 3 lbs. of ice dailyCovered under a 1 year parts and labor, 5 year sealed system and compressor warrantySpecifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 15.9 Cu. Ft.Total Capacity: 22.5 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDShelf Material: Tempered GlassCounter Depth: YesCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: YesDepth: 30-7/8"Height: 69-11/16"Width: 35-13/16"Amperage: 2.5AVoltage: 115V French Door Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel