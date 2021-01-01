Introducing the Rocky LX with WorkKnit technology. Lightweight and flexible, this technology is perfect for the get up and go worker. With foot forming, breathable knit material, you will never have to worry about lacing your shoes again. Also built into the midsole is our Rebound cushioning technology for all day comfort, guaranteed. Light and flexible with an integrated ASTM certified alloy toe for lightweight protection, the LX collection has everything you need to finish the day strong. Sink into our removable cushioned polyurethane footbed designed with comfort in mind. Flex-grooves also conform to the articulation of your foot, leaving you comfortable for hours on end. A fiberglass shank provides additional arch support for long work days. Don't let the athletic appeal of this shoe fool you, safety and protection are hallmarks of the LX collection. The rubber outsole is oil and slip resistant, combined with electrical hazard protection that guarantee you will be protected on the job. Try out a pair today. For optimal fitting, please order 1/2 size down. Rocky Size: 9 Wide Mens Black Grey No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Steel Toe Work Boots | RKK0248 W 090