The made in the USA Rocky Stalker is built to take on the great outdoors. This 9-inch Mossy Oak Bottomlands insulated waterproof boot will help you make the most of any hunt. Tackle any terrain with 900 denier Cordura, leather accents, a light and flexible cement construction, and a durable heavy duty self-cleaning polyurethane outsole. Experience unrivaled comfort with Rocky's Air-Port footbed and a fiberglass shank that adds additional stability and support. Cold, wet environments are no match for these boots with 400 grams of 3M™ Thinsulate™ ultra insulation and Rocky's VP Waterproof technology that keeps moisture out without trapping perspiration in. Take your hunt to the next level with all day comfort in the made in the USA Rocky Stalker. Rocky Size: 9 Wide Mens Mossy Oak Bottom Land Waterproof Outdoor Boots Leather | RKS0494 W 090