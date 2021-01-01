Ready to take on the day, these rugged Rocky Worksmart 8-inch protective work boots are insulated and waterproof. Tackle any job with full grain leather, high abrasion toe caps, and a tough direct attached rubber and polyurethane outsole that is oil, slip, and abrasion resisting. Wet environments are no match for these boots with all around waterproofing by Rocky, guaranteed to keep your feet dry when you need it most. Add 400 grams of 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation and you have a boot that is built to handle any condition. ASTM protective features include a composite safety toe and rating for resisting electrical hazards. Take on the day with comfort and protection with the Rocky WorkSmart Collection. Rocky Size: 9 Medium Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots | RKK0312 M 090