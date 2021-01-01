Check out the Rocky Iron Skull eight-inch lacer boot, a premium boot at a low cost for long days on the job or exploring on the weekend. We've developed the Ram Ridge, a rugged TPU heel counter that will make kicking these boots off a piece of cake! Each Iron Skull boot comes with a Rocky EnergyBed footed that absorbs shock and always returns to its inherent shape. Flex-grooves also conform to the articulation of your foot, making you confident and comfortable on your feet for hours on end! The rugged rubber outsole is oil and slip resistant, making worries about slick surfaces a thing of the past. Adding to the comfort and protection of weather-related elements is our brand new waterproofing technology, Rocky VP. Our most superior dry experience developed to keep you dry in the harshest conditions. Added touches of quality come from the Goodyear welt construction and full-grain leather make this boot look as superior as it feels. These western boots have style, comfort, and performance unlike any other. Grab a pair today! Rocky Size: 8 Wide Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | RKW0286 W 080