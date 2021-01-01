DEWALT’s latest innovation in comfortable footwear is the Flex PT (plain toe). The DEWALT Flex PT is a cool looking, lightweight, top grain nubuck leather boot with features you will not find in work boots at this price. The Flex PT has a padded tongue for comfort and a 3/4 tongue gusset to keep out dirt and debris. DEWALT includes its aerospace mesh lining for comfort and breathability, and a leather covered, soft padded collar for a secure fit. The exclusive Jones and Vining ProComfort Insole is the best available, providing enhanced all-day comfort. The ProComfort Insole has an ergonomic arch support, a layer of memory foam for comfort and a quick recovery polyurethane bottom layer. Its Dri-Lex DL breathable mesh also incorporates Agion anti-microbial silver technology to help eliminate odor. The DEWALT Flex PT incorporates an innovative lightweight, very flexible, slip and oil resistant, EVA wedge sole with a full rubber covering for extended comfort and durability. In keeping with the 80 year DEWALT history of quality and craftsmanship, DEWALT footwear is guaranteed to offer a level of fit, durability and comfort you would expect from footwear featuring the DEWALT name. If you are looking for a lightweight, innovative, durable work boot with the comfort of a running shoe, the DEWALT Flex PT is the one for you. DEWALT Size: 8 Medium Mens Wheat Poseidon No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Rubber in Brown | DXWP10027M-WHP-08