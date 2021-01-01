Choose a work boot that offers safety, comfort, traction and lightweight flexibility. Get the Rocky® AlphaForce Composite Toe Waterproof Work Boot. This safety toe boot also is electrical hazard resistant. The footwear meets the ASTM standard for both of these features. You're protected from potential hazards, such as an object falling on your toes \"” even up to 75 pounds of impact or compression. Work doesn't happen in ideal conditions, so you want a boot that is ready for whatever comes your way. Rain, mud and standing water are of no concern to you when you've got this waterproof work boot on your foot. Made with Rocky® Waterproof construction, this men's boot comes with a guarantee to keep water out. For additional performance, the safety toe work boot has a non-marking RigiTrac™ molded EVA/rubber outsole that's oil-resistant, slip-resistant and has great traction. It's made with light and flexible cement construction that makes movement easy. The Rocky® Air-Port™ cushion footbed offers comfort and air circulation with every step. This is a six-inch boot made of full-grain leather and 900-denier nylon for a tough and abrasion-resistant boot. You deserve a work boot that provides the protection and support that is essential to a successful work day. This boot has what you need. Rocky Size: 8 Medium Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots Leather | RKK0166 M 080