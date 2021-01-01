The upper of this Little Georgia Giant kids' Romeo is durable and smooth leather. The rubber bumper guard protects these round-toe shoes from abrasions. An elastic gore on each side of the opening provides slip-on convenience. Inside, the lining and cushioned insole provide comfort. The rubber outsole is lightweight, oil-resistant, flexible and durable. Goodyear welt construction adds strength and durability. If you've been looking for children's footwear that is easy to get on, fits comfortably and is durable...this Georgia Kids' Little Georgia Giant Romeo is perfect for you. Georgia Boot Size: 3 Kids Work Boot Rubber in Brown | GR74 M 030