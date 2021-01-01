For a durable, lightweight work boot that you can comfortably wear all day, look no further than the RAMS HORN work boot from Rocky. This six-inch work boot features an oil and slip resistant rubber outsole and a fiberglass shank to keep you safely on your feet throughout the work day. These features are combined with Rocky's Rebound cushioning midsole and thick EnergyBed insoles, which will ensure that your feet stay comfortable all day long. With Rocky's VP Waterproof technology, your feet will keep dry in wet and damp conditions. Our waterproof is designed to keep liquids out without trapping perspiration in, allowing your feet to stay cool and dry all day long. If you're looking for a reliable work boot that is comfortable and can handle whatever is thrown your way, get Rocky's RAMS HORN work boot today! Rocky Size: 14 Wide Mens Dark Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | RKK0259 W 140