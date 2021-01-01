Rugged. Durable. Ridiculously Comfortable. The Georgia Boot 9\" AMP LT composite toe low heel Logger is built to keep your feet comfortably protected so you can focus on the job at hand. This low heel logger boot starts with premium SPR leather. Its three times as strong and far more abrasion resistant than conventional leathers. Grip panels are added to allow for easy pull on of the boot. Milled brass hardware and a removeable brush guard kiltie round out the exterior features of the upper. The inside of the AMP LT Logger is packed with comfort features, starting with waterproofing. No need to shy away from wet job conditions. The Georgia Waterproof System prevents water from getting in while letting air get out to keep your feet cool and dry. Your feet will be cushioned in all day comfort with the AMP LT polyurethane and memory foam insole. We've continued the comfort story with the Ergo-Fit composite toe cap. It's designed with the shape of your foot in mind to allow for a better range of motion while still providing the required protection. This boot meets the ASTM 2413 standards for both protective toe and electrical hazard footwear. This logger boot has a cushioning EVA midsole, a double-ribbed steel shank for additional support and an oil and slip resistant rubber lug outsole. Crafted with a Goodyear welt construction, these rugged low heel loggers are built with the durability to take on countless miles and the comfort to forget how long you've been working! Georgia Boot Size: 14 Medium Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots Leather | GB00238 M 140