When winter weather hits, you want to be wearing Rocky® BlizzardStalker boots. They have Rocky waterproof construction; this feature keeps your feet dry. Guaranteed. Added to this are the 1200 grams of 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra Insulation to provide unparalleled warmth. When you're out working in unbearably-cold temperatures, these insulated work boots keep your feet dry and warm.A steel toe ensures this footwear keeps your feet out of harm's way. It's able to withstand up to 75 pounds of impact and compression. The boots meet ASTM F2413 Protective Toe Classification, as well as standards for electrical hazard resistance.The nine-inch upper of the men's boots is a durable blend of split suede and 900 Denier high-abrasion fabric. The denier adds strength and resists scrapes. The extended tongue serves as a buffer, preventing snow, dirt and debris from getting down into your waterproof work boots.Comfort comes from a polyurethane footbed to cushion your steps and give you comfort if you stand all day. A TPU heel stabilizer supports your feet as you walk. The foam collar gives you extra comfort at your shin. The steel toe boots have a multi-directional BlizzardStalker outsole. It gives you steady footing and great traction. This comes in handy when you are walking across uneven or snow-covered terrain. If you work outdoors in extremely cold weather, these Rocky BlizzardStalker Steel Toe Waterproof Insulated Work Boots are perfect for you. They also make great snow boots to wear on your down time. Rocky Size: 14 Medium Mens Brown Waterproof Steel Toe Outdoor Boots | FQ0007465MEN140