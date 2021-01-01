The exterior on this Rocky Men's Jump Boot has an adequate amount of durability and ruggedness so that it is able withstand the most unforgiving working conditions. The upper has been built from premium full-grain black leather. These 10-inch public service boots have a side zipper that aids in getting them on/off rapidly. In addition to these features, there is a polishable toe so that you can keep these boots looking like they are in tiptop shape. A great deal of the paratrooper boot's strength attributed to its Goodyear welt construction. Eventually, all public service boots begin to wear down; with this construction, these boots can be repaired with no trouble and they revert back to their original hardiness. The contoured EVA footbed provides cushioning that will pacify your achy feet, and will make standing a much more comfortable experience. You will have more stability as a result of the stabilizer, because it is non-metallic you will not have to remove your footwear or be delayed around scanners or sensitive equipment. The black rubber lug outsole provides dependable traction; this is especially beneficial when you are walking on uneven terrain. Rocky Size: 13 Wide Mens Black No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Duty Boots Rubber | FQ0002090WI 130