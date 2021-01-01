The Georgia Boot Wedge Chelsea Work Boot is a classic wedge boot with an updated look and greater performance capabilities. Some things remain the same. We still craft our wedges with the tried and true SPR leather. Three times stronger and two and half times more abrasion resistant than traditional leathers, you can depend on our wedges when working around caustic alkali and other barnyard acids. Nylon pull tabs and twin gore panels allow for an easy slip on of this Chelsea style wedge boot and ensure a great fit. The padded counter pocket provides support in the heel area for additional comfort. Speaking of comfort, this slip-on wedge work boot features the removable AMP LT insole. A layer of cushioning polyurethane topped with memory foam. The outsole is engineered from our proprietary Carbo-Tec rubber that has great heat, chemical, abrasion and slip-resisting properties. Additionally it contains an EVA midsole and fiberglass shank for additional support and stability. Georgia Boot Size: 12 Wide Mens Brown No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Rubber | GB00346 W 120