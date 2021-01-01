Whether you're going for a stroll in the park or headed for the hills, this rugged and good-looking Chukka boot with moc-toe styling with keep you dry and comfortable. The Rocky 6\" Outback steel toe boot features a premium, full grain leather upper with genuine breathable GORE-TEX® waterproof construction to keep your feet dry and you comfortable while you spend time outdoors. For additional long-term comfort, this boot has a fully padded collar, and a (removable) extra thick PU Rocky Terra Suspension footbed with Air Flow design. The GORE-TEX® compatible knit linings are breathable, soft and durable. Rocky boots featuring GORE-TEX® are guaranteed to be durably waterproof and highly breathable. Why? GORE-TEX® is made with a microporous membrane structure. Each pore is much smaller than a water molecule, but bigger than a water vapor molecule, which means no external moisture - from rain, snow, sleet or puddles - can penetrate the membrane, but internal moisture from perspiration can easily evaporate. So, you can easily see why these are great shoes to wear while you are outside, enjoying the glory of Mother Nature. We've got you covered with grip too. The Outback rubber outsole provides long-lasting traction and stability on rugged terrain. It is stitched on for flexibility - and has been double stitched at toe and heel for durability. For even more protection, we upgraded this classic Rocky style to have a steel toe. Rocky Size: 12 Wide Mens Light Brown Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots Rubber | RKK0335 W 120