Do you think it is possible to combine a strong-featured steel toe work boot with a comfortable western boot? This Rocky Original Ride Lacer boot (#6717) allows you to have everything you want, in just one pair of boots! Rocky assembled this rugged lace-up boot with full-grain leather and sturdy nylon laces. While there are some Western boots that are only created to look fashionable, this steel toe Lacer is able to hold its own everywhere from the barn to your jobsite. It can withstand impact and compression up to 75 lbs. due to its ASTM F2413 Protective Toe Classification; plus it meets the Electrical Hazard Standard. Thanks to the Rocky waterproof construction, your feet will remain dry in even the most unpleasant weather. Regardless, if you are more interested in using this Rocky Lacer as a work boot or just wearing it casually, you'll enjoy the benefits of the 8-layer Rocky Ride Comfort System. From the footbed to the outsole, this men's boot delivers amazing flexibility, stability, and comfort. As you walk, the Rocky Ride rubber Outsole provides oil resistance and traction. Intended for work and play, this Rocky Original Ride Lacer is an excellent boot! Rocky Size: 12 Wide Mens Dark Brown Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots | FQ0006717WI 120