The Rocky Legacy 32 collection takes a classic silhouette and adds the latest in comfort and technology. Whether you're wearing them around town or on the trail, these 6-inch brown and gray boots for men will offer all day comfort and stability. With a stitch out construction, a Proprietary Vibram® outsole with a cushioned EVA midsole, and a fiberglass shank these boots are built to last. Take on any terrain with waterproof full grain leather and Rocky's VP Waterproof technology that keeps your feed dry without trapping perspiration in. If you're wanting boots that feel as good as they look, get the Rocky Legacy 32 today. Rocky Size: 12 Medium Mens Brown Wool Waterproof Outdoor Boots Rubber | RKS0470 M 120